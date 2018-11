By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, have discussed ways of further consolidating the robust ties between the two sisterly countries across all levels.

During a phone conversation today, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed checked on the health of the Kuwaiti Emir who expressed his thanks to the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince for his sincere and warm feelings.