Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with martyrs' families, UAEU delegation

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received the parents and brothers of UAE martyrs, who were accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and a delegation from the UAE University.

They exchanged greetings over the Holy Month of Ramadan and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the UAE leadership and people with more stability and prosperity.

They also supplicated to Allah to have mercy on the homeland's martyrs and place them in the highest levels of paradise.

During his meeting with the UAEU delegation, Sheikh Mohamed expressed support for the University's cadres and their endeavours to advance the national drive toward more glories.