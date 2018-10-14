Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss cooperation ties

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, have discussed, over a phone call, ways of consolidating cooperation and friendship ties between the two countries.

The two leaders reaffirmed their robust bilateral relations and their determination to advance collaboration and joint action.

A number of issues of common concern was discussed as well by the two sides during the phone conversation.