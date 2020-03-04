Mohamed bin Zayed, Greek PM discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, discussed today, during a telephone conversation, ways to enhance bilateral relations and co-operation and to strengthen the strategic partnership in the best interest of the between the two countries and peoples.

During the telephone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Mitsotakis tackled the latest regional and global developments and issues of mutual interest and exchanged view on them.

The two sides emphasised the need to strengthen cooperation, to build foundation for regional and global peace, development and stability and to find peaceful solutions to the crises taking place in some of the region's countries.

