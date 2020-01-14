Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed attend ADSW 2020

By Dubai Media Office

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with a number of world leaders today attended the opening of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADSW 2020.

Dubai Crown Prince HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also attended the opening ceremony of the event.

Held under the theme "Accelerating Sustainable Development", Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

ADSW is a global platform for accelerating the world’s sustainable development. The week brings together a unique fusion of policy makers, industry specialists, technology pioneers and the next generation of sustainability leaders.

Through its initiatives and events, the gathering is a catalyst for sharing knowledge, implementing strategies and delivering solutions to drive human progress.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.