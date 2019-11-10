Mohamed bin Zayed increases Al Dhafra Festival's prize money to AED20 million

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has issued directives to increase the total prize money of the 13th Al Dhafra Festival to AED20 million.

The festival, which will be held between 9th and 24th December, 2019, under His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s patronage, enjoys great popularity among camel owners in the UAE and the GCC countries.

Lt. General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander in Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Chairman of the Cultural Programs and Heritage Festivals Committee - Abu Dhabi, thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for the support and for safeguarding the UAE's heritage while encouraging camel owners in the UAE and the GCC countries.

"Since its beginning in 2008, Al Dhafra Festival has enjoyed unlimited support from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan which led it to become a regionally and internationally renowned event. The city of Medinat Zayed, which hosts the event, has also become a top destination for the UAE and GCC camel owners and heritage enthusiasts from all over the world," he added.