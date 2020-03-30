Mohamed bin Zayed instructs DoH to launch drive-through "COVID-19" test centres across UAE

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has instructed the Department of Health- Abu Dhabi to set up drive-through centres across the UAE to test for Coronavirus "COVID-19," following the launch of the first such centre in Abu Dhabi.

Over the next 10 days, test centres will open in Dubai, Sharjah (which will also serve Ajman and Umm al Qaiwain), Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, to provide fast-paced tests for citizens and residents across the UAE using the latest medical technology.

Further information regarding the contact details of the new centres and appointment procedures will be announced ahead of the opening.

The expansion reflects the leadership’s commitment to providing all citizens and residents with the facilities needed to combat COVID-19 and curb its spread.

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), in collaboration with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, launched the first drive-through test center at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

It is the first of its kind in the UAE and the fifth internationally, and offers a five-minute, in-vehicle test for Covid-19.

