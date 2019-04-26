Mohamed bin Zayed issues decision restructuring Abu Dhabi Holding board

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a decision restructuring the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Holding.

The new board will be chaired by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and includes, Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Abdulhamid Mohammed Saeed, Salem Rashid Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Fadel Abdulbaki Al Ali, and Kaj-Erik Relander.