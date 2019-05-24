Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Bahrain deliberate regional developments

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, now visiting the UAE, discussed the latest developments in the region and their impact on regional stability and security.

During their meeting at the Emirates Palace, the two leaders reviewed the prospects of further consolidating the deeply-rooted, brotherly bonds between the two countries in addition to an array of issues of common interest, with Sheikh Mohamed underlining the importance of bolstering coordination and consultation between the two sides within the Gulf Cooperation Council in response to the current besetting challenges.

King Hamad reiterated the Kingdom's keenness to maintaining the highest level of coordination between the two nations, commending the UAE's continued and honourable support for the Kingdom and the country's role in defending the supreme interests of the Arab nation and establishing peace and stability in the region.

He re-affirmed Bahrain's full support for the UAE in all the measures taken to protect its stability and supreme interests.

Sheikh Mohamed hosted an Iftar banquet in honour of the King in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, along with a number of Sheikhs.