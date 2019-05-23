Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review regional developments

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has stated that the UAE is closely co-ordinating with Jordan on the current regional developments to protect the supreme interests of Arab countries and ensure security and stability in the region, including safeguarding the freedom of navigation.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed made the remarks as he received King Abdullah II of Jordan today at Al Bateen Palace here in the presence of Prince Al Hussain bin Abdullah, Crown Prince of Jordan, where they reviewed prospects of propelling bilateral relations across all fields.

King Abdullah underlined the Kingdom's solidarity with the UAE in all the measures it is taking to ensure its security and stability, reaffirming that the security of the UAE and Gulf region at large is an integral part of Jordan's security.

The two leaders directed the foreign ministers of the two countries as well as their chiefs-of-staff to ensure coordination of stances towards the various challenges besetting the region. Accordingly, it has been decided the two countries will conduct joint military exercises in the foreseeable future.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed commended Jordan's support for the UAE and Saudi Arabia in addressing the implications of the recent criminal aggressions against four commercial vessels off the UAE waters and Saudi oil facilities, stressing that Jordan represents a significant strategic depth for the GCC states.

At the end of the King's visit to the UAE, a joint UAE-Jordan statement was issued reiterating the two countries' unwavering determination to expanding cooperation across various fronts and to taking up all necessary steps to open up fresh vistas for economic, trade, investment and tourist cooperation.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Attending from the Jordanian side were Ayman Al Safadi. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates; Bishr Al-Khasawneh, Jordanian King's Advisor; Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Lieutenant General Mahmoud Freihat, and Jordanian Ambassador to UAE, Juma Abdullah Al Abadi.