Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Malaysia discuss cooperation

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and His Majesty Sultan Abdullah bin Sultan Ahmad Shah, King of Malaysia, discussed ways of enhancing the cooperation between the UAE and Malaysia, as well as several topics of common interest.

At the start of the meeting held today in Qasr Al Watan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the visit of His Majesty Sultan Abdullah and his delegation to the UAE. They also discussed potential opportunities for cooperation in the areas of commerce, economy, investment and development, to achieve the aspirations of their countries and peoples in terms of advancement and prosperity.

Both sides then exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments of common interest.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said that relations between the UAE and Malaysia are based on trust, mutual respect and common interests while expressing his keenness to advance these relations, to benefit both countries and their peoples.

He added that the UAE aims to expand its relations with friendly countries, as it believes in the importance of cooperation and joint work to achieving development, prosperity and peace, as well as promoting the values of coexistence and tolerance around the region and the rest of the world.

His Majesty Sultan Abdullah expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE while asserting his country’s interest in strengthening the relations between the two countries, to achieve the aspirations of their peoples.

At the end of the meeting, both sides highlighted their keenness to achieve development, prosperity and advancement for their peoples while affirming their support for all regional and international efforts to achieve security, peace, stability and development, and establish regional and international dialogue, tolerance and coexistence.

"I pray to Allah Almighty to bless my dear brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his family, and grant them good health and prosperity," His Majesty Sultan Abdullah wrote on the Visitors' Book.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed then held a lunch banquet in honour of His Majesty Sultan Abdullah and his delegation.

Attending the meeting and banquet were Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs;H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, and a number of Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.