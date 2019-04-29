Mohamed bin Zayed learns about AI projects by National Service recruits

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has learned about the AI projects carried out by the UAE national service recruits and hailed the innovative potential of Emirati young people in various domains.

This came as the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince today visited the E-Skills of National Service Recruits Exhibition organised by the National Service and Reserve Authority (NRSA) on their AI schemes and initiatives. The showcase covered four main aspects: Information Security; Network Security; Smart Apps; and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed underlined the importance attached by the country's leadership to grooming national cadres capable of employing advanced technologies in all domains in a way that enables them to steer the helm of the country toward delivering the future and achieving its national ambitions.

"Real national progress hinges on a robust base of science and technology that stimulates innovative ideas and builds skilled human resources specialising in various essential domains," said Sheikh Mohamed.

The event is organised following a training programme carried out for the national service recruits as part of a cooperation agreement between NRSA- the General Command of the Armed Forces- and the Abu Dhabi Polytechnic.