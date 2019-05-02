Mohamed bin Zayed, Mayor of Seoul discuss prospects for joint cooperation in smart cities

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, discussed today with the visiting Mayor of Seoul, Park Won Soon, ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and South Korea across areas of infrastructure, smart cities, green economy, quality of life and sustainable development.

During the meeting, which took place at Al Shati Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Korean official talked about potentials and possibilities for joint cooperation and exchange of expertise between capital Seoul and UAE cities in a way that serves developmental issues in both friendly countries to build sustainable, flourishing cities.