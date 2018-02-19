Mohamed bin Zayed meets members of ADNOC’s Future Leaders Programme

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today met with members of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s Future Leaders’ programme (AFL) where he underlined the important role the Group's young leaders are playing in transforming ADNOC into an industry leading, commercially-minded and performance-led organiation.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed said the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, places great importance on investing in young people, training and enabling them to participate in building the nation’s future.

During the meeting, which covered a number of topics, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed said the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan always focused on investing in people, women's empowerment, education, training and youth development. "Thanks to his long-term vision, the UAE, today, is a successful nation with deeply rooted national values, including positivity, openness, tolerance and cooperation. These achievements would not have been possible without the hard work of all the people of the country."

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court.

In his remarks to the AFL programme members H.H. Sheikh Mohamed underlined the importance of comprehensive education and continual learning to acquire the relevant knowledge and skills required to compete in the global economy of the future. In addition His Highness Sheikh Mohamed assured the AFL program members that ADNOC’s oil and gas resources would continue to support the diversification of the UAE’s economy, for decades to come, as they do today.

Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the UAE’s success in using its hydrocarbon resources to build new vibrant business sectors, including financial services, tourism, and manufacturing.

Thanking H.H. Sheikh Mohamed for his constant support, the AFL programme members briefed him on the programme, its objectives, and the projects and initiatives they are working on. They said the programme is enhancing the knowledge and skills they will require to take on greater responsibilities in the future.

AFL Programme is a bespoke program for the company’s brightest and best employees, both men and women, who will ensure ADNOC builds on its legacy of success and continues to be an integral part of the country’s economy and prosperity. Over a rigorous selection and review process, nearly 1,000 self-nominations were evaluated, with just 30 individuals selected to join the program.