Mohamed bin Zayed meets with heads of BlackRock and KKR

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received at the Beach Palace on Sunday, heads of two global investment firms, Larry Fink, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock, and Henry Kravis, Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of KKR.

His Highness and his two guests discussed opportunities for cooperation between UAE financial and investment institutions with BlackRock and KKR, to contribute towards advancing the country's economic growth and development.

They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also expressed his congratulations on ADNOC's landmark pipeline infrastructure investment agreement with BlackRock and KKR.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, Yousef Mana'a Saeed Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States of America, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, along with a number of representatives from both companies, were present during the meeting.