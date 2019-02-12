Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Richard Branson

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has met with Sir Richard Branson, chairman of Virgin Galactic, a spaceflight company within the Virgin Group, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai.

During the meeting, Branson presented a gift to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the UAE flag, which ascended into space on the company's recent successful test flight.

The gift is a tribute to the role played by the United Arab Emirates and its vision and approach to the space sciences, said Branson, adding that the UAE has entered this field as a key player on the regional and international scene.

His Highness expressed his thanks and appreciation for this gesture. He affirmed the UAE's efforts to achieve its goals in the space sector and its sciences and launch projects and initiatives that would further enhance the country's position in this field.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Mohammed Nasser Al Ahbabi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency.