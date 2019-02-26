Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Abdullah Mohamed Al Masoud Al Muhairbi

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has offered condolences to Humaid and Khalifa Abdullah Mohammed Al Masoud Al Muhairbi on the death of their father, the Speaker of the National Consultative Council.

While visiting the mourning majlis at Al Bateen Majlis in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

H.H. Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, also offered condolences along with Sheikh Mohamed.