Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Mubarak Al Shamsi

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today offered condolences to Hamad Mubarak Al Shamsi on the death of his father.

While visiting the mourning tent at Zakher Area, Al Ain, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. He prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

Mohammad Mubarak Al Mazroui, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court,offered condolences along with Sheikh Mohamed.