Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Al Ghafli family

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, extended his condolences to Hassan Abdullah bin Ghelaita Al Ghafli, and Hamad Abdullah bin Ghelaita Al Ghafli, the Personal Secretary to H.H. Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, who is also member of the Federal National Council, along with Tariq Abdullah bin Ghelaita Al Ghafli, Director of the Office of the Ajman Ruler, and Mohamed, and Rashid Abdullah bin Ghelaita Al Ghafli, on the death of their mother.

Visiting the mourning majlis in Al Safya area, Ajman, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince prayed to Allah Almighty, to rest her soul in heaven and provide her family with patience on her loss.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretarty of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, who extended his condolences to Al Ghafli family.