Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to families of nation’s martyrs

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today offered his condolences to the families of the nation's martyrs Khalifa Saif Saeed Al Khatri, First Warrant Officer Ali Mohammed Rashid Al Hassani, Sergeant Khamis Abdullah Khamis Al Zeyoudi, and First Corporal Obaid Hamdan Saeed Al Abdouli, who fell while performing their duties as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition’s "Operation Restoring Hope" in Yemen.

While visiting their mourning majlis in Al Hamranya in Ras al-Khaimah, Dibba in Fujairah, and Umm Ghafa in Al Ain, Sheikh Mohamed extended his condolences to their families while praying to Allah Almighty to rest their souls in Paradise and grant their families patience and solace.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director of Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, also offered their condolences with Sheikh Mohamed.

Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the pride and appreciation of the UAE's leadership and people for the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for their homeland. He also praised their honourable and brave actions in the battlefield. "The sacrifices of our martyrs and their acts of bravery for their families and country mirror the noble values inherited by Emiratis from their forefathers and reflect their loyalty and belonging to their homeland," Sheikh Mohamed said.

"Their sacrifices have strengthen our determination to achieve victory, and the UAE's sacrifices will be a historic turning point for generations, inspired by loyalty and courage," His Highness added.

Sheikh Mohamed greeted the families of the martyrs who contributed in the overall development of the country, and praised them for raising their children in an excellent manner, instilling the qualities of determination and steadfastness in the battlefield, and promoted the value of self-sacrifice and service to the nation.