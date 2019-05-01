Mohamed bin Zayed offers Dh6m for purchasing books for school libraries

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has offered AED6 million for purchasing a collection of books from the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2019 for school libraries.

The donation aims to enrich the learning process and provide multiple options and resources before students to gain knowledge and information. It also seeks to embed the culture of reading in the school communities in order to build a reading generation capable of contributing to the nation's development.

Hussain Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his care and support for education and learners, adding that his many educational programmes underscore his deep conviction that education is the backbone of human intellectual, cultural and civilizational development.

The donation will provide school libraries with thousands of rich books, references and high-quality learning resources, he added.