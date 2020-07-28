Mohamed bin Zayed orders disbursement of housing loans worth AED2.78 billion

By WAM

Upon the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi has ordered the disbursement of housing loans worth AED2.78 billion to 1,976 citizens in Abu Dhabi, exempting retired low-income citizens from paying back the loans.

The approval of the second batch of housing loans in 2020 for 1,500 citizens and the loan payment exemption for 476 retired low-income citizens coincide with Eid al-Adha, in light of the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to maintain social stability and ensure decent living standards for citizens, as well as reinforce their role in the country’s development process.

The housing loans also reflect the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to promote the Abu Dhabi government accelerator programme, Ghadan 21, and double housing loans for UAE citizens.

