By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will perform the Eid prayer in the UAE capital.

Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, ministers and state officials will be joining Abu Dhabi Crown Prince during the prayer.

He will be receiving Eid well-wishers at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi.