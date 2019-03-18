Mohamed bin Zayed, President Ghani discuss cooperation

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan, discussed bilateral ties between the two friendly nations, and means to advance cooperation between them.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the visit of the Afghan President and his accompanying delegation to the UAE and hoped the visit would contribute toward enhancing ties between the two countries, to achieve their mutual interest and aspirations for progress, development and prosperity.

During the meeting His Highness and President Ghani reviewed areas of cooperation in the trade and investment, development and humanitarian sectors, in addition to boosting efforts to support the reconstruction, development and peace initiatives in Afghanistan.

The two sides also reviewed issues of mutual interest, as well as regional and international developments, particularly those concerning efforts to combat terrorism and extremism, and means to achieve security, stability, and peace for the region and the world.

Sheikh Mohamed said that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, pays great attention to supporting regional and international efforts that aim to assist the Afghan people to overcome challenges, and obtain peace and stability within their country.

The UAE, His Highness added, is keen to continue its humanitarian and development support in education, health and social sectors of Afghanistan, which are essential pillars for development and stability in the country.

For his part, the Afghan President expressed his happiness on his visit to the UAE, praising the country's endeavours to support the Afghan people via diverse development programmes across Afghanistan.

The two sides affirmed the two countries' efforts to develop bilateral relations in various fields of cooperation that serve their common interests and contribute to development and stability in the region. They also stressed the importance of redoubling the international community's efforts to achieve peace and security and to consolidate the values ​​of tolerance.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Eisa Saif Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Afghanistan, and Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, were present during the meeting.

Also present was the Afghan delegation, which included, Fadl Mahmoud Fadli, Senior Advisor to the President of Afghanistan; Hamdullah Mohib, National Security Advisor; Mohammad Humayon Qayoumi, Acting Minister of Finance and Chief Advisor on Infrastructure and Technology to the President of Afghanistan; Ajmal Ghani Ahmadzai, Advisor to the Afghan President; Nadima Sahar, Director-General of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Board of Afghanistan; Abdul Salam Rahimi, Chief of Staff of the Afghan President's Office of Administrative Affairs; Haroon Chakhansuri, Deputy Chief of Staff and Spokesperson to the President of Afghanistan; Abdul Fareed Zakaria, Ambassador of Afghanistan to the UAE, and Suhrab Ahmed, Secretary of the Afghan President.