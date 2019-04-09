Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Bolivia accelerating cooperation

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received the President of Republic of Bolivia, Evo Morales, to expand the scope of bilateral relations.

The meeting occasioned a review of the prospects for growing cooperation across various fronts, particularly in areas of investment, economy, development and tourism in addition to an array of issues of common concern.

The two leaders also exchanged views over the latest regional and international issues and affirmed their determination to continue to work for the common good of both peoples.

Attending the meeting which was held at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis were H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Sorour bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, H.H. Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.