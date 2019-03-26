Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Uzbekistan witness exchange of agreements, MoUs

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, today witnessed at the Presidential Palace the ceremony of exchange of protocols, Memoranda of Understanding and programmes for strengthening joint partnerships and opening up new avenues for joint cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides signed an agreement to grant a plot of land for building the embassy of Uzbekistan in the UAE; a cooperation protocol on mutual visa waiver for holders of diplomatic passports, a cooperation programme between the ministries of foreign affairs for the period from 2019 to 2021 and a protocol for technical cooperation between the ministries of foreign affairs.

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Abdulaziz Kamilov, Uzbek Minister of Foreign Affairs, exchanged the agreements.

A cooperation protocol on manpower and domestic helpers was exchanged by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Elyor Ganiev, Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister.

Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Customs Commissioner and Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority, and Elyor Ganiev, Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister, exchanged an agreement on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Sardor Umurzakov, Uzbek Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade; exchanged a cooperation protocol between the UAE ministry and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of Uzbekistan.

Three cooperation agreements were exchanged between Mubadala Group and its Uzbek counterparts by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Mubadala, and Sardor Umurzakov, Uzbek Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade.

An MoU on joint technical military cooperation was exchanged by Tareq Abdul Raheem Al Hosani, Chief Executive Officer of Tawazun Economic Council, and Ibadullaev Atabek, Chairman of Uzbekistan State Committee for Defence Industry.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region;H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs;H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court;Shaikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Director of The Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court;Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs;Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs;Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry;Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; ,Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; and a number of other ministers and senior officials.

A high-level Uzbek delegation including H. Sultanov, Advisor to the President; Elyor Ganiev, Deputy Prime Minister;Abdulaziz Kamilov, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sardor Umurzakov, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade; and Bakhtiar Khaderovic Ibrahimov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to the UAE, and other Uzbek officials attended the ceremony..