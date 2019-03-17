Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Zimbabwe discuss consolidating bilateral relations

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe, reviewed prospects for accelerating bilateral relations.

This came as the two leaders met today in Abu Dhabi and exchanged views on the ongoing cooperation levels between the two countries across all fronts, primarily in areas of investment and economy in general, along with discussing a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed noted that the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is displaying particular interest in regard to growing relations with the Republic of Zimbabwe across various domains to the higher good of both sides.

President Mnangagwa hailed the good offices made by the UAE in furtherance of the values of tolerance, inter-faith dialogue and peaceful co-existence among all world peoples.

Sheikh Mohamed hosted a dinner banquet in honour of the top guest and his accompanying delegation.

Attending the dinner were Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, along with Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi and Lt. General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.

From the Zimbabwean side, Sibusiso Busi Moyo Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Finance, Winston Chitando, Minister of Mines and Mining Development, and Philip Valerio Sibanda, Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.