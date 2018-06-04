Mohamed bin Zayed reaffirms UAE support for Jordan's security, stability

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has discussed the latest developments in the region in a phone conversation with King Abdullah II of Jordan.

Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah reviewed ways of cementing the brotherly relations between the two sisterly countries, with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince reaffirming the UAE's absolute support for Jordan, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect the Kingdom against all evils and preserve its stability and security.

The conversation touched on the current developments in Jordan, with King Abdullah expressing his appreciation for Sheikh Mohamed's supportive stance for Jordan and its people, wishing continued progress and stability for the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.