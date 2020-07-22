Mohamed bin Zayed reassured on King Salman's health

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today inquired and was reassured about the health of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

During a telephone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed wished King Salman good health and wellness. He also wished the people of Saudi Arabia further progress and prosperity under his wise leadership.

King Salman expressed his thanks for the sincere feelings expressed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and wished the people of the UAE further progress and prosperity.

