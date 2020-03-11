Mohamed bin Zayed reassured over Sudanese Prime Minister's health

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today called Dr. Abdallah Hamdok, Prime Minister of Sudan, and was re-assured over his health after surviving yesterday's assassination attempt in Khartoum.

During the call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed the UAE's firm rejection of any attempt to undermine the security and stability of Sudan and reiterated his support and solidarity with the people of Sudan.

Hamdok thanked Sheikh Mohamed and praised the UAE's continued support for Sudan and its people. He emphasised the deep-rooted brotherly ties between the two countries.

