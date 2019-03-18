Mohamed bin Zayed receives Afghan President

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Sunday, President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan.

Upon his arrival at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, President Ghani was accorded an official reception where the national anthems of the two countries were played, and a 21-gun salute was fired in honour of the guest.

Following the ceremony, the Afghan President was welcomed by Sheikhs, Ministers and senior officials. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also greeted members of the Afghani delegation accompanying President Ghani.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Eisa Saif Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Afghanistan, and Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, were present.

The Afghan delegation included, Fadl Mahmoud Fadli, Senior Advisor to the President of Afghanistan; Hamdullah Mohib, National Security Advisor; Mohammad Humayon Qayoumi, Acting Minister of Finance and Chief Advisor on Infrastructure and Technology to the President of Afghanistan; Ajmal Ghani Ahmadzai, Advisor to the Afghan President; Nadima Sahar, Director-General of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Board of Afghanistan; Abdul Salam Rahimi, Chief of Staff of the Afghan President's Office of Administrative Affairs; Haroon Chakhansuri, Deputy Chief of Staff and Spokesperson to the President of Afghanistan; Abdul Fareed Zakaria, Ambassador of Afghanistan to the UAE, and Suhrab Ahmed, Secretary of the Afghan President.