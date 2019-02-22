Mohamed bin Zayed receives Argentine President

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today Argentina's President Mauricio Macri.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and President Macri discussed cooperation and joint work between the two sides and development opportunities as well as ways to enhance them in the best interest of the two countries, especially in the investment, development and tourist fields. They also tackled a number of issues of mutual interest.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the meeting They also reviewed the latest regional and international developments.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the UAE's attention to expand and diversify relations with friendly countries in accordance with confidence, mutual respect, cooperation and serving common interests.

His Highness also pointed at that country's approach aimed at building strong and constructive ties and friendships for the benefit and wellbeing of peoples and enhancing development, achieving stability, security and ensuring better future for countries and coming generations.

In turn, Argentine president expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE and stressed his country's desire to boost relations with the UAE to achieve aspirations of the two friendly countries. He also commended the UAE's efforts and humanitarian initiatives to spread and enhance tolerance, dialogue and co-existence among all peoples of the world.

Among those who attended the meeting from the UAE side were Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi; and UAE Ambassador to Argentina, Saeed Rashid Al Za'abi.

Jorge Faurie, Foreign Minister of Argentina; Gustavo Arribas, Director-General of the Federal Intelligence Agency; and Fernando De Martini, Ambassador of Argentina to the UAE, attended from the Argentine side.