Mohamed bin Zayed receives Bangladeshi PM, defence ministers participating in IDEX 2019

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today welcomed a number of ministers of defence participating in the International Defence Exhibition and Conference, IDEX 2019, which got underway at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received Sheikh Hasina Wazed, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and discussed with her ways of furthering ties of friendship and cooperation in away that serves mutual interest. They also tackled a host of issues of common interest.Sheikh Mohamed also met separately with Armenia’s Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan; Serbia's Defence Minister Aleksandar Vucic; Greece's Defence Minister Evangelos Apostolakis and Algeria's Deputy Defence Minister Gen. Ahmed Gaid Salah. Sheikh Mohamed and the visiting defence ministers exchanged views on a variety of defence and military issues of mutual concern.

They also exchanged talks about the activities of IDEX.

The foreign defence leaders expressed their delight at attending IDEX which they said showcases the latest defence technology, systems and products and provides an international platform to discuss efforts to formulate common defence and security strategies that help establish the aspired world peace.