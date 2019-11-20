Mohamed bin Zayed receives Bill Gates

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Bill Gates, Co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, at the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Gates is currently on a visit to the UAE to attend the "Reaching the Last Mile Forum in Abu Dhabi" held in the emirate.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed Gates and discussed with him cooperation to deal with epidemic and communicable diseases across the world, especially polio, and the positive steps taken to achieve this goal during the past period.

They also discussed the role of the forum in mobilising international efforts to assist vulnerable people in eliminating the serious diseases threatening them.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed lauded the role played by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in tackling diseases and expressed his happiness over the fruitful cooperation with the foundation in this regard.

Gates also extended his heartfelt condolences on the death of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed, to which H.H. Sheikh Mohamed expressed his gratefulness and appreciation.

Among those who attended the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Executive Office; H.H. Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikha Hessa bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.