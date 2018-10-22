Mohamed bin Zayed receives Bulgarian PM

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Sunday, Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who is paying a state visit to the UAE.

The Bulgarian prime minister was accorded a red carpet reception at the Presidential Palace where the national anthem of Bulgaria was played followed by a 21-gun salute.

Boyko Borissov shook hands with an entourage of Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials who lined to welcome him, while His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed greeted Bulgarian officials accompanying the Bulgarian head of government.

Among the top UAE officials welcoming Borissov were H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in the Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Diab bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Ahmed Juma Al Za'abi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing; Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; and a number of senior officials.

The Bulgarian prime minister is accompanied by a high-ministerial delegation comprising Ekaterina Zaharieva, Deputy Prime Minister for Judicial Reform and Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Vladislav Ivanov Goranov, Minister of Finance.