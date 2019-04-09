Mohamed bin Zayed receives Chechen President

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today Chechen President, Ramzan Kadyrov, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Kadyrov and shed light on the importance of cooperation with Chechnya to the best interest of the two friendly peoples.

The two leaders also addressed ways to develop cooperation across all fronts and reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest.

Among those who attended the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.