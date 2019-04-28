Mohamed bin Zayed receives Commander of US CENTCOM

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received General Kenneth F. McKenzie, the Commander of the United States Central Command, with the bilateral defence cooperation ties being the central topic of discussion.

The meeting occasioned a review of the friendly relations between the two countries with an emphasis on the military domain in addition to an array of issues of common concern.

Attending the meeting at Qasr Al Shati' here were H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, the Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, and Major General Staff Pilot Ibrahim Nasser Mohammed Al Alawi, Commander of Air Force and Air Defence, along with the delegation accompanying the US commander.