Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences on death of Sultan bin Zayed

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received condolences on the death of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan from HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, senior officers at the defence and interior ministries, state officials and citizens.

Sheikh Mohamed accepted condolences at Al Mushrif Palace from H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Condolences were also offered by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

HRH Prince Khalid Al Faisal, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of Makkah, led a Saudi delegation to offer condolences that included HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Energy, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs and a number of officials. The Saudi delegation members conveyed the condolences of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

Sheikh Mohamed received condolences from Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Hamd Al Sabah, Representative of His Highness the Emir of Kuwait, Dr. Abdulatif Rashid Al Zayani, Secretary General of the GCC, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Foreign minister of Mauritania and Asadullah Khalid, Defense Minister of Afghanistan.

Accepting condolences alongside Sheikh Mohamed were H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, H.H. Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of determination, ZHO, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Member of the Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and a number of Sheikhs.

UAE leaders perform funeral prayers on the body of Sultan bin Zayed

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes, Sheikhs, and large crowd this afternoon performed funeral prayers on the body of the late H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed The First Mosque in Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi.

UAE President condoles death of Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; three-day official mourning declared, flag flown at half-mast

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has condoled the death of his brother H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President's Representative, who passed away Monday.

At the directives of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, the UAE will observe an official mourning period of three days with the flag flown at half-mast.

In the statement, the Ministry prays to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in peace, and grant Al Nahyan's Family all patience and solace.