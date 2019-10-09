Mohamed bin Zayed receives delegates from 'top performing' government departments

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Monday representatives from the UAE's top five best performing government service centres.

During the reception, held at the Sea Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness congratulated the representatives noting their dedication and commitment to the workplace.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince called on them to continue their efforts to provide distinguished services and utilise teamwork to achieve innovative solutions to further improve workplace practices.

The delegates expressed their delight in meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. They also relayed their pride in being recognised for their workplace efforts.

In September this year, the best and worst performing government service centres were announced following a comprehensive evaluation of 600 centres within 29 government bodies across the Emirates.

The top five government services centres were the Fujairah Centre of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship; the Ajman Centre of the Ministry of Education; the Ajman Traffic and Licensing Centre of the UAE Ministry of Interior; Sharjah's Wasit Police Station of the UAE Ministry of Interior, and the Ras Al Khaimah Centre of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme.