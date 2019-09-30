Mohamed bin Zayed receives European People's Party Secretary-General

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Sunday, Antonio López-Istúriz, Secretary-General of the European People's Party, EPP.

During the meeting, held at Al Bahar Palace in Abu Dhabi, the two sides reviewed ties between the UAE and the European Union, particularly those related to parliamentary relations. During their discussions, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and EPP Secretary-General noted the importance of the role played by parliamentary bodies to support national interests and goals, and help ensure a nation's security and stability, while also spreading the values of tolerance and co-existence with global partners.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and López-Istúriz also exchanged views on various regional and international developments of mutual interest.

Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority, and Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, were present during the meeting.