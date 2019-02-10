Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Minister of Economy

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Bruno Le Maire, French Minister of the Economy and Finance, at Al Shati Palace, today.

Le Maire is currently visiting the UAE to participate in the World Government Summit to be held tomorrow in Dubai.

They discussed cooperation between the UAE and France and the potential and promising opportunities to enhance them in various economic, trade, financial, and investment fields that support vital sectors in the two countries as well as contribute to meeting the aspirations to further develop them to wider horizons and joint work.

They also reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest.

Among those who attended the meeting were Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei; Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, and officials accompanying the French minister.