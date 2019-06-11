Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Navy Chief

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received French Navy Chief Admiral Christophe Prazuck and reviewed prospects for advancing defence cooperation to a higher level.

The meeting addressed the friendship ties between the two countries, with the two sides exchanging views on a number of issues of common interest and the latest developments in the region.

The French military commander was accompanied by Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and Rear Admiral Pilot Staff Major General Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the Naval Forces.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance along with French Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, S.E. Ludovic Pouille.