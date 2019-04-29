Mohamed bin Zayed receives French President's phone call

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today a phone call from President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

During the telephone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Macron discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and co-operation between the two countries so as to enhance strategic partnerships in the best interest of the two sides.

They also tackled the latest regional and global developments and issues of mutual interest.