Mohamed bin Zayed receives Higher Committee, organisers of Special Olympics

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received the Higher Committee and the organisers of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019.

While receiving the delegations at the Qasr Al Bahr Majlis, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said that the efforts of the event’s Higher Committee, organisers, local and international volunteers, partners and supporters represented the UAE’s civility and its stature in organising and hosting such international events, according to the highest international standards.

"Thank you to all who contributed to achieving the goals of the Olympics and delivering the UAE’s humanitarian message to the world about the importance of solidarity with people of determination and empowering them in their communities, which will enable them to participate and be active," he said.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed added that the success of the UAE’s hosting of the Special Olympics crowns its efforts to empower people of determination, integrate them into the community, and activate their overall role in the national job market, as they are partners in achieving the country’s development and advancement while asserting that supporting people of determination has become part of the country’s strategic plans.

He then highlighted the UAE’s international efforts to build a better future for people of determination.

The Higher Committee, organisers and sponsors of the Special Olympics valued the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and other officials, which ensured the event’s success while asserting that the UAE’s leadership supported the event.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Junaibi, Director of Presidential Protocols at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, said that Sheikh Mohamed’s monitoring, directives, direct participation and support ensured the success of the global event and showcased the UAE’s civilised image, as well as its pioneering efforts to empower people of determination and highlight their capabilities and their active and positive role in their communities.

Al Junaibi noted that the work of the committee provided a platform for excellent and ambitious young leaders, who were seconded from the UAE government, Etihad Airways, Mubadala and other organisations.

Around 7,500 athletes participated in Abu Dhabi 2019 and competed in 24 sports, in solidarity with people of determination. The Special Olympics, which is the largest humanitarian and sporting event in the world, was hosted by the country from 14th to 21st March.

The Qasr Al Bahr Majlis was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance; Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.