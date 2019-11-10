Mohamed bin Zayed receives Huawei Rotating Chairman

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Friday at Al Shati Palace Guo Ping, Rotating Chairman Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology.

Sheikh Mohamed discussed with Ping potentials of cooperation between Huawei and the telecommunications and advanced technology companies in the UAE, as well as the exchange of expertise and training.

The meeting also touched on the latest innovations of Artificial Intelligence and its current and future uses.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, Matar Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.