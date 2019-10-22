Mohamed bin Zayed receives ICA team

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Monday a team from the "Amentak Beladak Initiative" (Your Country, Your Responsibility), which is being implemented by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, ICA, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the delegation from the initiative, which distributes a souvenir to every newborn baby in the UAE, highlighted the importance of instilling the value of belonging to the country and loyalty to its soil.

"We are keen to consolidate the values of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his inspiring legacy among our children, which are love, dedication, work, giving and coexistence, which established the UAE's dignity, security and prosperity," His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said while pointing out that the UAE’s leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is continuing Sheikh Zayed’s approach by promoting these national values among the Emirati people.

He also praised the efforts of the team, which contributed to the initiative’s success.

In turn, the delegation expressed happiness at meeting Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and hailed his attention to generations to come as well as his keenness on instilling national noble values as they are the true wealth of the homeland.

The initiative includes the distribution of "Your Country, Your Responsibility" commemorative coins to all Emirati newborns, accompanied by a personal message from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The message congratulates the new parents and welcomes the arrival of the newborn. It also highlights the values ​of citizenship, loyalty and allegiance to the nation. It is a reminder of the values of ​​dedication and giving instilled by the UAE's founding father.

Also, embossed on the box is an image of a tree of values, highlighting the UAE's core values of giving, moderation and tolerance - a fitting reminder in the UAE's Year of Tolerance.

The commemorative coin is handed to all UAE citizens holding family books upon the completion of passport procedures.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; H.H. Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.