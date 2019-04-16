Mohamed bin Zayed receives Imams of Al Noor, Linwood mosques from New Zealand

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Sheikh Gamal Fouda Imam of Al Noor Mosque, and Sheikh Alabi Lateef Imam of Linwood Mosque at Christchurch in New Zealand, that witnessed a terrorist attack resulting in the deaths of tens of innocent victims.

The two Imams were accompanied by Dr. Ali Rashid Al - Nuaimi, President of the World Council of Muslim Communities and Matthew Hawkins, New Zealand's Ambassador to the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the two Imams and exchanged cordial talks with them while praising their role and the role played by Muslim scholars in enhancing the true image of Islam which calls for tolerance, co-existence and peace.

He also praised the stance and awareness of the people of New Zealand. He also hailed the approach of the New Zealand Government headed by Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, while dealing with the crises and repercussions of the attack which gained respect and appreciation around the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the keenness of the UAE to boost tolerance, cultural and peaceful co-existence among all peoples and all countries of the world. He also stressed the importance of the efforts of the international community to work in the face of hatred and intolerance discourse and all forms of violence and extremism, as well as the dissemination of good values and a culture of peace, harmony and cooperation values, which addresses sound human nature.

He indicated that the UAE's approach is based on tolerance, cooperation, cultural communication and acceptance of the other principles laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and sustained by the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two Imams thanked the UAE and appreciated its wonderful human stance with the Muslims in New Zealand in the wake of the tragic incident.

They also lauded the UAE initiatives aimed at enhancing and spreading tolerance, acceptance of others, peaceful co-existence, respect of diversity among peoples and cultures regionally and globally.

Among those who attended the meeting were Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.