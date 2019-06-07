Mohamed bin Zayed receives Iraq Council of Representatives Speaker

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Friday, Mohamed al-Halbousi, Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Iraq.

His Highness welcomed the Speaker, exchanging Eid al-Fitr greetings at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides explored current ties between the two countries and means to advance them across various sectors, particularly in parliamentary cooperation. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and al-Halbousi highlighted the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in furthering relations between the UAE and Iraq, but also supporting efforts to gain regional stability.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, were present during the meeting.