Mohamed bin Zayed receives Malian President

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received the President of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, at the Al Shati Palace today.

While welcoming the President of Mali, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hoped that the visit would contribute to developing relations between the two countries in various fields.

They also reviewed cooperation and ways to develop bilateral relations in the best interests of the two countries and peoples, especially in the development, economic, and investment sectors.

They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed emphasised that the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is keen on supporting fraternal and friendly countries in their endeavours to achieve economic development.

Keita extended his thanks and appreciation for the UAE's development and humanitarian aid provided to his country while highlighting the country's effective role in developing the educational, health, infrastructure and service sector.

He also praised the UAE's humanitarian role and initiatives globally.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Hussein Jassim Al Nowais, Chairman of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, were present.

Dr. Boubou Cisse, Minister of Economy and Finance of Mali, and Boukary Sidibe, Malian Ambassador to the UAE, represented the Malian side.