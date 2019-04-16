Mohamed bin Zayed receives martyrs’ children participating in ‘Steps' programme

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received the children of martyrs participating in the ''Career Guidance Programme'' for the children of Martyrs '' Steps."

The programme was launched by the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, in cooperation with Sandooq Al Watan, to discover gifted students, assist them in their future career choices, and identify their potential employment challenges.

During the meeting, which took place at the Qasr Al Bahr Majlis, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office, discussed, with the students, their future aspirations and how they can benefit from practical and training programmes and other opportunities.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed urged the children to work hard, achieve excellence and benefit from available opportunities, to strengthen their academic results and prepare them for the future while stressing that the children and their families are being supported by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the country’s leadership, who aim to enhance their capabilities and empower them to contribute to the nation’s development and future.

The students participating in the programme expressed their happiness at meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and valued the support of the wise leadership, as well as his keenness to monitor them, support their families and respond to their needs. They added that his support motivates them to raise their performance and attain the highest academic standards.

The programme is part of a series of programmes and initiatives implemented by the office to prepare, train and empower the children of martyrs, as well as to identify their interests and place them in employment sectors that match their ambitions, such as in the areas of energy, research, space, telecommunication, technology, aviation, investment, political science, judiciary and administration. It also aims to guide the children and raise their awareness on the requirements of the job market.

Among those who attended the meeting were Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.